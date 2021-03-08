Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ISDAY opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.38. Israel Discount Bank has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $43.60.
Israel Discount Bank Company Profile
