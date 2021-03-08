Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Israel Discount Bank (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ISDAY opened at $38.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.38. Israel Discount Bank has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

