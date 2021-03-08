Kion Group’s (KIGRY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

