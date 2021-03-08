Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to report sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.76 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $10.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.25 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,467,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,239 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after buying an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after acquiring an additional 304,424 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ES stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $96.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.86%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

