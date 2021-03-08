FY2021 EPS Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Increased by Analyst

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$241.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LB. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$36.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.17.

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$40.12 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$25.74 and a 12-month high of C$40.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$32.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.27. The stock has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

