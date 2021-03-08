ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €21.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.99 ($18.81).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €16.34 ($19.22) on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a one year high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.