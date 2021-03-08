W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for W&T Offshore in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 31.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 450.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 18,856 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.