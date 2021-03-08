Independent Research Reiterates “€29.90” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Independent Research set a €29.90 ($35.18) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.13 ($31.92).

Get Uniper alerts:

Shares of UN01 stock opened at €29.78 ($35.04) on Friday. Uniper has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1 year high of €31.28 ($36.80). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €29.79 and its 200-day moving average is €28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.