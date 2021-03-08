Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Raised to $2.50

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.30 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRLFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Cardinal Energy from $0.90 to $1.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cardinal Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:CRLFF opened at $1.55 on Friday. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its principal properties are located in Bantry, Mitsue, House Mountain, Grande Prairie, Wainwright, and Midale. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

