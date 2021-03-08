BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of BT Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BTGOF opened at $1.98 on Friday. BT Group has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

