Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CFXTF. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CFXTF opened at $1.34 on Thursday. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.09.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing and distribution services.

