BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Short Interest Up 32.3% in February

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the January 28th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

