Neonode (NEON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NEON stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.33. Neonode has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Get Neonode alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Neonode in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, China, Germany, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices. The company licenses its touch technology to original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.