New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Short Interest Update

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the January 28th total of 5,540,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 52,367 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,536,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 172,639 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,389,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in New Residential Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,276,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,573,000 after buying an additional 74,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRZ. JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.92.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

