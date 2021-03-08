Short Interest in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Increases By 31.7%

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the January 28th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.48% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ YLDE opened at $35.46 on Monday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $36.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.13.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.