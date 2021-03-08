Zacks Investment Research Lowers RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RMAX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.80 million, a PE ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.55.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. Research analysts forecast that RE/MAX will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.67%.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,204 shares of company stock worth $128,507 over the last quarter. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in RE/MAX by 4.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in RE/MAX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in RE/MAX by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

