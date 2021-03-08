Zacks: Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,529.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,996 shares of company stock worth $159,197. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 63.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.