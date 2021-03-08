Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €244.85 ($288.06).

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

LIN opened at €203.20 ($239.06) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16. Linde plc has a 52 week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 52 week high of €226.40 ($266.35). The business’s 50 day moving average is €208.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €208.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.