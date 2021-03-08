Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.58. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $183.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 0.77.

ASND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

