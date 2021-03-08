Zacks Investment Research Lowers PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

PQG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PQ Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.92.

PQG opened at $17.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.90. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PQG. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PQ Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,210,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,518,000 after purchasing an additional 632,261 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PQ Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,649,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,305,000 after purchasing an additional 539,048 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 163,190 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

