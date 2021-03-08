Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. operates as a global logistics company. It provides seaborne drybulk transportation services. The Company provides logistics services to a broad base of industrial customers who require the transportation of a wide variety of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone. It provides dry bulk cargo transportation services for steel, aluminum, energy, agricultural, and other sectors. Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is headquartered in Newport, Rhode Island. “

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $3.04 on Friday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.00 million, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 118.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

