Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Analysts expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report $1.63 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Darden Restaurants from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.56.

DRI opened at $140.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $141.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $192,637,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $138,877,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 719.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,618,000 after buying an additional 499,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $25,829,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

