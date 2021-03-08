Scotiabank Cuts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$179.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.
Kinaxis stock opened at C$132.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$176.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$186.36. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$86.53 and a 1 year high of C$224.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84.
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.
Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA
Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.