Scotiabank Cuts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$179.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$241.00 to C$179.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinaxis from C$255.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$260.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Kinaxis stock opened at C$132.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$176.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$186.36. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$86.53 and a 1 year high of C$224.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 158.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$1,724,798.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,202,333.20. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total transaction of C$3,242,092.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,589,557.15.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

