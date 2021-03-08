GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$59.00 at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GDI. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank set a C$54.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of GDI stock opened at C$49.50 on Thursday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$24.19 and a 12 month high of C$49.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 36.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.97.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

