Financial Contrast: Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) vs. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) and Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Chimera Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Chimera Investment pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chimera Investment has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Brandywine Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chimera Investment and Brandywine Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimera Investment 1 2 2 0 2.20 Brandywine Realty Trust 1 5 2 0 2.13

Chimera Investment presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.51%. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $11.36, indicating a potential downside of 12.16%. Given Chimera Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chimera Investment is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Risk & Volatility

Chimera Investment has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chimera Investment and Brandywine Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimera Investment 4.71% 11.73% 2.02% Brandywine Realty Trust 54.61% 18.15% 7.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chimera Investment and Brandywine Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimera Investment $1.36 billion 2.02 $413.55 million $2.25 5.30 Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 3.80 $34.27 million $1.43 9.04

Chimera Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Chimera Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.9% of Chimera Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chimera Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Chimera Investment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, the company would not be subject to U.S. federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. Chimera Investment Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

