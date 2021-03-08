AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price objective on AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.40 ($27.53).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €22.00 ($25.88) on Thursday. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €18.13.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

