Short Interest in Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Rises By 26.7%

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 402,300 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 317,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,005.8 days.

Shares of ASBRF opened at $43.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.62. Asahi Group has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $44.26.

Get Asahi Group alerts:

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, Overseas, and Others segments. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.