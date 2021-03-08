Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $85.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $87.00.
Aker ASA Company Profile
