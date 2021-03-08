Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the January 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $85.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Aker ASA Company Profile

Aker ASA, an industrial investment company, operates in the oil and gas, maritime assets, and marine biotechnology sectors primarily in Norway and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company provides services, technologies, and product solutions for the oil and gas industry; provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the offshore oil and gas, as well as renewable industries; and explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf.

