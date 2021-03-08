Stella-Jones (SJ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Stella-Jones to post earnings of C$0.42 per share for the quarter.

TSE SJ opened at C$48.16 on Monday. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$23.34 and a 52-week high of C$49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$46.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJ. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

