EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $6.87 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.27.

EGP has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $135.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,808,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,038,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,452,000 after purchasing an additional 228,668 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 94,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

