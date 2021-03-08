Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03.
Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $34.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.28. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.
In other news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $461,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,809,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,678,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,720,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after purchasing an additional 654,713 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.
