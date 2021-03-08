FY2022 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $48.98 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.44.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $106,635.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,230.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock worth $3,427,583 over the last 90 days. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,482,000 after purchasing an additional 134,840 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 379,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

