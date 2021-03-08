Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Persimmon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $7.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2023 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

PSMMY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Persimmon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PSMMY opened at $82.42 on Monday. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.81.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

