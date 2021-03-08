BMO Capital Markets Increases Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$38.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LB. CIBC upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$40.12 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$40.45. The company has a market cap of C$1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 15.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.27.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$243.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.6500003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

In other Laurentian Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total transaction of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

