TD Securities Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$7.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEG. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a sector perform rating and a C$6.75 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.35.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock opened at C$7.79 on Thursday. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$8.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.97.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.