Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $325.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $250.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.24.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $265.86 on Thursday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $268.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.41.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total value of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

