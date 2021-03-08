Critical Comparison: Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) & Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) and Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Jaguar Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhythm Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Jaguar Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $50.67, indicating a potential upside of 95.02%. Given Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Jaguar Health.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Jaguar Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$140.73 million ($3.86) -6.73 Jaguar Health $5.78 million 32.61 -$38.54 million ($6.89) -0.23

Jaguar Health has higher revenue and earnings than Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and Jaguar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhythm Pharmaceuticals N/A -55.21% -50.73% Jaguar Health -372.81% -659.73% -76.08%

Volatility & Risk

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Health has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Jaguar Health shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Jaguar Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals beats Jaguar Health on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders. It is also developing RM-853, an orally available ghrelin o-acyltransferase inhibitor that is in preclinical development for Prader-Willi syndrome. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its human health product pipelines include crofelemer, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cancer therapy-related diarrhea, as well as for the supportive care for inflammatory bowel disease; formulation of crofelemer that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of short bowel syndrome, congenital diarrheal disorders, idiopathic/functional diarrhea, and irritable bowel; and SB-300, a second-generation anti-secretory agent for various indications, including cholera. The company's animal health product candidates comprise Canalevia, an animal prescription drug product candidate intended for treatment of chemotherapy-induced diarrhea in dogs; and Equilevia, a non-prescription product for total gut health in equine athletes. In addition, its products include Neonorm Calf and Neonorm Foal. Jaguar Health, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

