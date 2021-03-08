Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $764.75 Million

Analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will report $764.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $721.00 million to $799.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $701.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,228,858 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq by 42.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 112.1% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $144.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $145.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

