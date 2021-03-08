Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $2.40 on Monday. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $98.88 million, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

