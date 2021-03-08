JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

Shares of KBX opened at €103.18 ($121.39) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €109.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €106.44. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

