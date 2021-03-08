TransAct Technologies (TACT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ TACT opened at $10.39 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.06.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
