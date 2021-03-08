TransAct Technologies (TACT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $10.39 on Monday. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $92.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 2.06.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.