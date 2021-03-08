Driven Brands (DRVN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DRVN stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.06. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56.

DRVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

In other news, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,271.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

