Zacks Investment Research Lowers Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

OFIX opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.73. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.41 million, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $12,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,328,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,493 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $976,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

