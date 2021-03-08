Vizsla Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vizsla Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIZSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the January 28th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VIZSF opened at $1.01 on Monday. Vizsla Resources has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Get Vizsla Resources alerts:

Vizsla Resources Company Profile

Vizsla Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for precious and base metal assets. The company holds a 100% interest in the Blueberry property covering an area of 20,265 hectares located in the Babine porphyry copper district in central British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.