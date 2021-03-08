Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in February

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 28th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS:TOSCF opened at $16.85 on Monday. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tosoh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

