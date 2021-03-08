YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in February

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 772,800 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the January 28th total of 1,026,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,864.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKF opened at $56.50 on Monday. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.33.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyors, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

