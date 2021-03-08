The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €29.75 ($35.00).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €31.88 ($37.51) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €29.67. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a twelve month high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.