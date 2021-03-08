William Blair Weighs in on Autolus Therapeutics plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist cut their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.