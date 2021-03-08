Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WPRT opened at $7.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.77 and a beta of 1.76.

WPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

