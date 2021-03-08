Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Raised by Analyst

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) – Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) in a research report issued on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

MRE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$13.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -52.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87. Martinrea International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.64 and a twelve month high of C$16.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.83.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

