Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target to $49.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

JAMF has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 56,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $1,906,072.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,297.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 115,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,902,424.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,658 shares of company stock worth $7,853,513 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $379,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $935,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Jamf by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 303,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after acquiring an additional 158,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Jamf by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 294,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 155,413 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.